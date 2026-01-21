Tulsi At Home: Important Vastu Rules You Should Never Ignore

The Tulsi plant is considered sacred in many homes, but certain rules must be followed. According to Vastu and religious beliefs, ignoring these guidelines can invite negativity, disturb peace, and even cause financial difficulties.

Tulsi is considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi. It's said that if Tulsi is not respected or its rules are violated, Goddess Lakshmi gets displeased. In such a house, there is no peace or prosperity.

The right direction to keep Tulsi

The Tulsi plant should never be kept in the south. The south is considered the direction of Yama, and keeping Tulsi here can increase problems. It's best to keep it in the north, east, or northeast.

When to water the Tulsi plant

It's good to offer water to Tulsi every morning after bathing. However, you should not offer water on Sundays and Ekadashi, as it's considered forbidden on these days.

Maintain purity around the Tulsi plant

Never keep a broom, dustbin, shoes, cactus, or thorny plants near the Tulsi. This can increase negative energy, leading to discord, illness, and financial issues.

Respect the Tulsi flowers (Manjari)

It's okay to pluck the flowers (manjari) that grow on the Tulsi, but never throw them in the trash. The leaves, flowers, and even its soil are sacred and should be released into flowing water.

Lighting a lamp near the Tulsi plant

Lighting a ghee lamp near the Tulsi every evening is very beneficial. It pleases Goddess Lakshmi and brings wealth and prosperity. Not doing so means you won't get the full benefits.