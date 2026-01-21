IIT Kanpur Shock: Young Scholar Jumps From 6Th Floor, Dies As Campus Watches In Fear

A 25-year-old PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, died after jumping from the sixth floor of a multi-storey building on campus on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm when Ramswaroop Ishram, a resident of Giriwarsar in Churu, Rajasthan, leapt from the New SBRA building. He was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition but succumbed during treatment.

Ishram was pursuing his doctorate in the department of earth sciences and had joined the institute in July 2023. He lived on campus with his wife Manju and their two-year-old daughter. According to his wife, Ishram had been suffering from an anxiety disorder for a long time and was under stress due to illness.

Police confirmed that no suicide note was recovered. ACP Kalyanpur Ashutosh Kumar stated that Ishram was undergoing treatment for depression linked to illness. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

In an official statement, IIT Kanpur expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing Ishram as a promising research scholar. The institute extended condolences to his family and prayed for strength to bear the loss.

This tragedy follows another case of student suicide at IIT Kanpur in December 2025, when Jay Singh Meena, a final-year BTech student in biological sciences and bioengineering, was found dead in his hostel after hanging himself.