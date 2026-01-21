Republic Day Holiday Plans: 5 Visa-Free International Trips For Indians

Republic Day long weekend: This guide explores five stunning countries-Thailand, Maldives, Mauritius, Philippines, and Malaysia-that offer visa-free entry for Indian passport holders.

With the Republic Day holiday creating a long weekend, you can plan a great, low-cost trip abroad by taking just a day or two off. Let's check out 5 affordable countries that offer visa-free entry for Indians.

Thailand is a hot spot for Indians with 60-day visa-free entry. You can even get a 30-day extension. Must-sees: Bangkok street food, Chiang Mai's old town, and Phuket's beaches.

A celeb favorite, the Maldives offers Indians visa on arrival for 30 days. It's a top bucket-list spot! Must-dos: Snorkel in Maafushi, take a seaplane ride, or relax in a villa.

Mauritius is a dream spot with 90-day visa-free entry for Indians, perfect for long trips. Enjoy beaches and trekking. Must-sees: La Vallée Des Couleurs and Le Morne Brabant.

The Philippines is a favorite, offering 14-day visa-free entry. Or get 30 days with a valid US/UK/Schengen/Japan visa. Must-sees: Palawan's lakes and Cebu's coral reefs.

Malaysia is a dream mix of food, nature, and shopping. Indians get 30-day visa-free entry until Dec 2026. Must-sees: Petronas Towers, Langkawi beaches, and Penang street art.