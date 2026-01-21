Mumbai Weather Update Today: Clear Skies Continue But Pollution Levels Remain High

Mumbai is experiencing a warm and sunny winter day on January 21, with clear skies and rising temperatures. However, smog and poor air quality remain major concerns for residents across the city.

Mumbai is experiencing a bright and warm winter day on 21 January, with clear skies dominating the weather. Early morning temperatures hovered around 23°C, while daytime temperatures are expected to rise to 27–31°C. The absence of clouds and rainfall is keeping conditions dry and pleasant across the city.

Despite the sunny weather, several parts of Mumbai woke up to a thick layer of smog, particularly during the early morning hours. Reduced wind movement and winter atmospheric conditions have trapped pollutants near the surface, leading to hazy visibility in some areas before conditions gradually improve later in the day.

Air quality in Mumbai has deteriorated, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching severe levels in some locations. High pollution poses health risks, especially for children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory conditions. Residents are advised to avoid long outdoor activities and take precautionary measures when stepping outside.

Overall, Mumbai's weather remains stable and typical for January-warm, dry, and sunny. While temperatures are comfortable and no rain is expected, air pollution continues to be the main concern. Authorities and citizens alike are urged to stay alert and prioritize health while enjoying the otherwise pleasant winter cond