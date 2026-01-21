Kerala Assembly Pays Homage To Late CPI(M) MLA Kanathil Jameela

Kerala Assembly Pays Homage to Late MLA

The Kerala Legislative Assembly began its proceedings on Wednesday with an obituary reference, paying homage to the late CPI(M) MLA from Koyilandi, Kanathil Jameela, who passed away last year after a prolonged illness. The obituary reference was made during the Assembly session held in Thiruvananthapuram and was led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who recalled Jameela's political journey, public service, and contributions to local self-government institutions and the legislature. Members of the House observed silence as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Remembering Kanathil Jameela

Kanathil Jameela, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), died on November 25 at the age of 59. She had been undergoing treatment for cancer and passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode, where she was admitted after her health condition deteriorated. A resident of Thalakkulathur, Jameela is survived by her husband Kanathil Abdurahman, son Ayreej, and daughter Anooja.

Born on May 5, 1966, at Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode district, Jameela's political journey began at a young age with student politics. Though she lost her first school parliament election, she went on to win the Thalakkulathur grama panchayat election in 1995 and was appointed its president despite having no prior administrative experience. In the early 1990s, she also worked as a literacy mission worker. She later served as chairperson of the welfare standing committee, president of the Chelannur block panchayat, and twice as president of the Kozhikode district panchayat. Elected as MLA from Koyilandi in 2021, Jameela resigned from the district panchayat post to take charge as a legislator. Senior CPI(M) leaders, including M V Govindan and P A Muhammad Riyas, had visited the hospital to pay their last respects.

CM Accuses Governor of Altering Policy Address

Meanwhile, during the opening day of the 16th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of making additions and deletions to the policy address approved by the Council of Ministers. Addressing the House, the Chief Minister requested that the Cabinet-approved version be accepted as the authentic policy document.

Speaking in the Assembly, Vijayan said, "There are certain additions and deletions that were made in the policy address delivered today by the Governor while addressing the House. In paragraphs 12, 15 and 16 of the policy address approved by the Council of Ministers, certain changes were made in the speech delivered by the Governor. (ANI)

