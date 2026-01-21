Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today: Winter Chill Continues, Is Snowfall Expected Tomorrow?

Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing intense winter cold on January 21, with freezing temperatures, cloudy skies, and dry conditions dominating the region as the Valley remains in the grip of peak winter season.

Areas such as Srinagar, Gulmarg, and other higher-altitude regions continue to record below-normal temperatures. Water bodies remain partially frozen, and mornings are extremely cold. The Jammu region is comparatively warmer, but residents are still facing uncomfortable winter chill across districts.

Weather conditions remain largely dry today, with no major snowfall reported. However, clouds linger over many areas, preventing any significant rise in daytime temperatures. The cold wave continues to impact daily routines, especially in mountainous regions where freezing conditions dominate throughout the day.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a weather change starting January 22, with a western disturbance likely to bring rain and snowfall. Higher reaches may receive fresh snow, which could affect road connectivity. People are advised to remain cautious and prepared for worsening winter conditions.