China Needs To Invest Bigger At Home To Sustain Prosperity

2026-01-21 01:12:23
(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's economy met the government's official growth target in 2025, with official figures showing real gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 5%.

Exports played an outsized role in delivering this headline growth. Despite a simmering trade war with the United States, China finished up the year with a record-breaking trade surplus of US$1.2 trillion as it lifted exports to new markets in the rest of the world.

Yet behind these headline figures, China's economy continues to face some stubborn headwinds. Consumer spending remains subdued. Exports – while strong – face mounting global uncertainty. And government expenditure is constrained by public sector debt pressures.

Adding to this, China's population continued to shrink for the fourth straight year in 2025 as the birth rate reached a record low, reinforcing concerns an aging population will hold back the economy in coming years.

A shrinking population isn't necessarily incompatible with rising living standards. What matters is whether productivity growth can compensate for a smaller workforce.

For China, that means domestic investment, rather than consumption or expansionary government spending, is likely to be the key mechanism for sustaining growth.

Problems at home

Recent data suggest China's weak household consumption is not merely a temporary, post-pandemic phenomenon but instead reflects deeper structural factors.

While China's GDP growth reached its annual target in 2025, retail sales grew by only 0.9% year-on-year in December, the slowest pace since late 2022.

Asia Times

