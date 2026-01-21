'You Are My Boss’ : PM Modi Tells Nitin Nabin
Addressing a gathering at the BJP headquarters here on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said when it comes to party matters, he is a worker and“honourable Nitin Nabin ji” is his boss.
After a formal announcement of Nabin's name as the new BJP chief, Prime Minister Modi and other senior leaders took him to his new office at the party headquarters, where he officially assumed the charge of the party's national president.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, outgoing BJP president Nadda and party general secretary B L Santhosh were present with Modi when Nabin took over the charge of his new responsibilities.
Along with them, Nabin's wife, children and other close family members were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering earlier, Modi described 45-year-old Nabin as a“millennial” with youthful energy and vast experience in the organisation, and asserted that his qualities will prove to be of immense help for the party.
