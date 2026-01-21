Baku Accepts Invitation To Join Board Of Peace Launched By Donald Trump

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On January 16, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the decision to establish an international organization called the Board of Peace, formally inviting the Republic of Azerbaijan to join the body as a Founding Member State, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry noted that Azerbaijan has accepted the invitation and notified the U.S. side of its intention to become a Founding Member State of the Board of Peace.

The ministry also stated that an official letter of confirmation regarding Azerbaijan's membership will be addressed to the United States, and the necessary steps will be taken within the framework of the required procedures.

“Azerbaijan, as always, stands ready to make an active contribution to international cooperation, peace, and stability,” the statement said.