Recruiter For Russia's Wagner Group Sentenced To 15 Years In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the court's press service, Ukrinform says.

“The court established that during November–December 2022, the defendant independently sought out and persuaded a citizen of Ukraine to join the so-called Wagner PMC (PMC Liga). Subsequently, using one of the social media messengers, the defendant contacted a representative of the so-called Wagner PMC (PMC Liga), informed them of the successful recruitment of the citizen, and also gave his personal consent to join the ranks of the said military formation of the Russian Federation,” the statement reads.

According to the investigation materials, the defendant received explanations from a PMC representative regarding the conditions of military service within its ranks (the amount of monetary and material support, the type and locations of combat missions, etc.), as well as detailed instructions on activities against Ukraine on the side of the aggressor state.

During the court hearing, the defendant did not plead guilty.

The court found him guilty of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of all property owned by him in favor of the state.

The verdict has not yet entered into legal force.

