Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,170 Over Past Day
Russian forces have also lost 11,587 tanks (+8), 23,938 armored combat vehicles (+10), 36,463 artillery systems (+70), 1,621 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 1,279 air defense systems (+0), 434 aircraft (+0), 347 helicopters (+0), 112,159 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,019), 4,190 cruise missiles (+27), 28 warships/boats (+0), 2 submarines (+0), 75,238 motor vehicles and fuel tankers (+171), and 4,049 units of special equipment (+1).
The data are being clarified.Read also: “Achilles” fighters strike Russia's Borisoglebsk-2 EW system near Vovchansk
As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on January 20, 102 combat engagements took place along the frontline.
