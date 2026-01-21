Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,170 Over Past Day

2026-01-21 01:08:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces have also lost 11,587 tanks (+8), 23,938 armored combat vehicles (+10), 36,463 artillery systems (+70), 1,621 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 1,279 air defense systems (+0), 434 aircraft (+0), 347 helicopters (+0), 112,159 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,019), 4,190 cruise missiles (+27), 28 warships/boats (+0), 2 submarines (+0), 75,238 motor vehicles and fuel tankers (+171), and 4,049 units of special equipment (+1).

The data are being clarified.

Read also: “Achilles” fighters strike Russia's Borisoglebsk-2 EW system near Vovchansk

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on January 20, 102 combat engagements took place along the frontline.

UkrinForm

