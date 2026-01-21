Azerbaijani Embassy In Mexico Commemorates 20 January Tragedy Victims (PHOTO)
"On the occasion of 20 January - National Day of Mourning, we commemorate with deep respect and gratitude the dear memory of our compatriots who gave their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of our country.
May God have mercy on them," the post noted.
On the night of January 19-20, 1990, without a prior declaration of a state of emergency, the Soviet army began military operations against Azerbaijan. During the tragedy, 147 people were killed, 744 were severely injured, and 841 were illegally arrested. As a result of the Soviet army's operations, 200 residential buildings, houses, and personal and state property were destroyed.
