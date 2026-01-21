Azerbaijani Oil Increases In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $0.51, or 0.7%, on January 20 from the previous level, coming in at $69.39 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $0.65, or 1%, to $66.93 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $0.54, or 1.5%, to $36.3 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.69, or 1%, to $68 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.