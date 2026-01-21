Tie-Up Talks Intensify In TN As NDA Alliance Trying To Expand Front Ahead Of PM's Visit Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 21 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections likely to be held in April this year, political activity in the State has entered a decisive phase and intense discussions are currently underway to consolidate the AIADMK–BJP alliance.

Efforts are focussed on expanding the front by bringing in additional parties ahead of the formal launch of the campaign tomorrow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Madurantakam near Chennai.

The ruling DMK is working aggressively to retain power, while the principal Opposition, the AIADMK, is intensifying its bid to reclaim the State.

The DMK-led front currently includes a broad coalition of parties such as the Indian National Congress, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Communist parties, the Indian Union Muslim League, and Makkal Needhi Maiam.

On the other side, Naam Tamilar Katchi, led by Seeman, has announced that it will contest the elections independently.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), headed by Vijay, has invited other parties for talks but has made it clear that Vijay himself will be the party's chief ministerial candidate.

In this backdrop, the AIADMK–BJP alliance is set to launch its first major campaign rally on January 23 at Madurantakam.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the rally, along with senior leaders from the alliance parties.

Preparations for the event have accelerated efforts to give final shape to the alliance structure.

At present, the alliance includes the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK – Anbumani faction), Tamil Maanila Congress, the New Justice Party, and the Indian Democratic Party.

Discussions are also reported to be underway with T.T.V. Dhinakaran, indicating a possible expansion of the front.

Sources say Union Minister Piyush Goyal is holding a series of meetings with key leaders to finalise alliance arrangements. If these talks result in confirmations, leaders of the newly-inducted parties are expected to share the stage at the January 23 rally.

Following the formalisation of the alliance, seat-sharing agreements are likely to be signed. Reports suggest that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami may sign the seat allocation pact in the presence of Piyush Goyal, setting the stage for a full-fledged campaign battle in Tamil Nadu.