CJM Who Ordered FIR Against Policemen In Sambhal Violence, Among 14 Judicial Officers Transferred By Allahabad HC

Prayagraj, Jan 21 (IANS) In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Allahabad High Court has ordered the transfer of 14 judicial officers, including Sambhal Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Vibhanshu Sudheer.

Aditya Singh, who was serving as Civil Judge, Senior Division, Sambhal at Chandausi, has been appointed as the new CJM of Sambhal, replacing Sudheer.

Vibhanshu Sudheer has now been posted as Civil Judge, Senior Division, Sultanpur.

The transfer comes days after Sudheer, on January 19, directed the Sambhal police to register an FIR against the then Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary and the Station House Officer in connection with the shooting of a youth during the Sambhal violence of November 2024.

Following the order, the Sambhal police had stated that they would approach the Allahabad High Court, challenging the CJM court's directive.

As per the transfer order issued by Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court, Harendra Nath, Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court), Kannauj, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge/Special Judge, Kannauj, in the exclusive POCSO court.

He replaces Alaka Yadav, who has been transferred as Additional District and Sessions Judge/Special Judge, Gonda.

Special Judge and Additional District and Sessions Judge, Gonda, Vikas, has been appointed as Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court), Gonda, where he will handle cases related to crimes against women.

Urooj Fatima, who was serving as Additional Civil Judge, Senior Division, Sitapur, has been posted as Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sitapur, replacing Anshu Shukla.

Anshu Shukla, in turn, has been appointed as Civil Judge, Senior Division, Sitapur, replacing Gaurav Prakash. Gaurav Prakash will now assume charge as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sitapur. He replaces Rajendra Kumar Singh, who has been posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kannauj.

Rajendra Kumar Singh replaces Shraddha Bhartiya, who has been transferred as Civil Judge, Senior Division, Kannauj. Shraddha Bhartiya has replaced Jyotsna Yadav, who will now serve as Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kannauj.

Jyotsna Yadav has taken charge from Sneha, who has been appointed as Secretary (Full Time) of the District Legal Services Authority in Kannauj.

Outgoing Sambhal Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibhanshu Sudheer has replaced Alunkrita Shakti Tripathi as Civil Judge, Senior Division, Sultanpur. Alunkrita Shakti Tripathi has been posted as Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sultanpur, replacing Shubham Verma.

Shubham Verma will now join as Additional Civil Judge, Senior Division and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sultanpur.

The transfers form part of a routine administrative exercise by the Allahabad High Court to streamline judicial functioning across districts in Uttar Pradesh.