Artifact Collaborative's 'Nest House' In Berkeley Wins 2025 AIA East Bay Honors Award

Nest House, the architecturally distinctive residence at 1158 Cragmont Avenue in the Berkeley Hills, has received a 2025 AIA East Bay Design Award (Single Family - Honors)-a top recognition that celebrates projects demonstrating exceptional design craft, performance, and a strong sense of place.

Why Nest House earned“Honors”

In the AIA East Bay jury citation, Nest House is distinguished for turning the home into a sequence of lived moments-“vignettes from every level” that connect occupants to the Bay Area's atmosphere and horizon: roof-garden wildlife, foggy marine air, and even distant industrial theater like cargo ships at the Oakland port.

The jury also highlights the home's architectural choreography: at the ground level, the family room opens to an outdoor yard beneath a floating bridge, with swings tucked under the home's“nest wing”-a playful gesture that makes structure and circulation inseparable from daily life.

Material storytelling matters here: The AIA citation notes the warmth of knotty cedar planks milled from a cedar tree removed during construction, framed as a reminder to treat resources with care. Throughout the day, light“plays along” a board-formed concrete wall, giving occupants a visceral sense of time passing-one of the many details that, in the jury's words, evokes“a sense of home” and deepens appreciation for the surrounding community.

Architects Megan Carter and Bridgett Shank of Artifact Collaborative.

Nest House is credited by AIA East Bay as a collaboration between Timbre Architecture and CB Architecture + Design, with photography credited to Joe Fletcher, Jeffrey Frisk, and Peter Lyons.

Nest house was a collaboration between two Architect's, and their firms under one moniker, Artifact Collaborative

Timbre Architecture (Bridgett Shank) centers its practice on what it describes as the“less quantifiable, more experiential aspects of space,” with a focus on designing environments that help people thrive. The studio emphasizes sustainable, site-specific solutions that foster meaningful interactions between people and their environment, and a belief that good design should be accessible.

CB Architecture + Design (Megan Carter) is a full-service firm specializing in boutique commercial and single- and multi-family residential projects, with an approach grounded in open, light-filled spaces that balance aesthetics and function while remaining responsive to their environment-supported by a collaborative, high-communication process with clients.

A design lineage with national editorial visibility

Nest House joins a recognized East Bay portfolio that has drawn national attention for its clarity of design and indoor/outdoor connection:

* Wave House - 1160 Cragmont Avenue, Berkeley, featured by Dwell for its floor-to-ceiling windows framing sweeping Bay views and its blend of Scandinavian-inspired restraint with midcentury touches.

* Plus House - 19 Hemlock Lane, Oakland (Montclair), presented on Dwell and SF gate as a collaboration between CB Design and Timbre Architecture, expanding and transforming an original midcentury home to maximize view and light.

* Fold House - 1136 Keith Avenue, Berkeley, the newest release, described as a dramatic new-construction modern home in the Berkeley Hills with a panoramic Bay-and–Golden Gate view corridor and high-performance, all-electric systems.

