Follow SC's Directions On SIR, Ensure Administrative Work Isn't Neglected: Mamata Govt To Dms

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 21 (IANS) Amid the ongoing tussle between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, the Mamata government has issued certain directions to the District Magistrates (DMs), who are also the District Electoral Officers (DEOs).

In a meeting convened by the Chief Secretary, Nandini Chakraborty, on late Monday afternoon, in which the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, suddenly joined in for 10 to 15 minutes, the District Magistrates were given certain directions.

The first instruction was that the DMs, also the DEO's should rather conduct the revision exercise in lines with the recent direction given by the Supreme Court on Monday issuing a slew of directions to the ECI as regards to the SIR in West Bengal, rather than blindly following any "arbitrary" decision forced on them by the Commission's higher authorities from New Delhi, an attendee of the meeting said.

The Apex Court, on Monday, issued a slew of directions to the ECI to ensure that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, especially the verification of voters under the "logical discrepancies" category, is conducted transparently and without causing undue hardship to citizens.

The second instruction from the Chief Minister to the DMs was to ensure that their regular administrative duties, especially those related to the implementation of the state government's welfare schemes, should not be neglected due to their over-concentration on the revision exercise.

Finally, the attendee at the meeting alleged that the Chief Minister gave a "subtle reminder" that ultimately the state government, and not the Commission, will retain the administrative jurisdiction of the District Magistrates after the Assembly elections scheduled later this year are over.

According to the attendee, the Chief Minister gave a word of assurance to the District Magistrates that the state government will fully back them in case they are subjected to "undue pressure" from the Commission.