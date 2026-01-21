Host Todd Vande Hei And Dr. Alice Nguyen Explore Cardiovascular Impacts Of Plaquex On Health Is A Skill

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Alice Nguyen joins Health Is a Skill to explain how phosphatidylcholine IV therapy may support vascular health, brain recovery, and blood pressure normalization.

Beverly Hills California, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Alice Nguyen, a licensed naturopathic doctor, joined host Todd Vande Hei on the Health Is a Skill podcast to provide a scientific deep dive into phosphatidylcholine IV therapy-commonly known as Plaquex-and its role in cardiovascular and neurological health. The discussion centered on cell membrane repair, endothelium support, and how these mechanisms may influence outcomes in conditions like high blood pressure, stroke recovery, and lipid imbalance.

The episode highlighted Nguyen's clinical experience with Plaquex and its potential as an adjunctive treatment alongside conventional pharmaceuticals and lifestyle changes. Vande Hei shared his personal case: after increasing Plaquex IV frequency post-stroke, his long-standing blood pressure normalized within six weeks.

“Phosphatidylcholine is a key structural component of the cell membrane,” said Nguyen.“When we restore membrane integrity, especially in vascular endothelial cells, we often observe improvements in blood vessel function and inflammatory response.”

Nguyen also outlined the nutritional roots of choline, found in foods like liver and runny egg yolks, and discussed the challenges of obtaining therapeutic levels from diet or oral supplements alone. She emphasized that while Plaquex infusions can be powerful, they are most effective when combined with optimized lifestyle factors including body composition, sleep, hormone balance, and toxin reduction.

The conversation addressed broader cardiovascular topics such as the omega-3 to omega-6 ratio, heavy metal exposure (e.g., mercury from environmental sources), and the limitations of relying solely on statins or lipid panels. Nguyen noted that advanced imaging, including Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography (CCTA) paired with AI tools like Cleerly, offers a more nuanced picture of plaque development and regression.

“What's fascinating is the case data we're gathering,” said Nguyen.“In patients who refuse pharmaceuticals but commit to Plaquex, targeted supplementation, and lifestyle interventions, we're beginning to see measurable improvements in vessel health and blood pressure.”

Key Takeaways from This Episode:



Plaquex (phosphatidylcholine IV) supports cell membrane and endothelium health

IV therapy differs significantly from oral choline supplements

Neurological benefits include post-stroke inflammation control and acetylcholine production

Nutritional choline sources include liver and runny egg yolks

Environmental toxins and omega imbalance contribute to cardiovascular damage

Case studies suggest Plaquex may aid in normalizing blood pressure Best outcomes occur when combined with lifestyle and pharmaceutical strategies

About Health Is a Skill Podcast

Health Is a Skill is hosted by Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark, and focuses on redefining health as a lifelong pursuit of intentional habits. Each episode features conversations with industry leaders and experts across wellness, performance, and personal development.

Todd Vande Hei and Dr. Alice Nguyen on Health Is a Skill