Cold Conditions Hold Through Saturday, Limited Rain Chances Persist

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) -- Cold air continues to dominate the Kingdom through the end of the week, keeping temperatures low and skies largely clouded, with only limited chances of light rainfall and localized weather impacts expected through Saturday.On Wednesday, mid- and high-level cloud cover spreads across much of the Kingdom, maintaining cold conditions in most regions and relatively cold weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. A weak atmospheric disturbance may produce light, scattered rainfall in parts of western regions. Southeasterly winds blow at moderate speeds and may become active at times, particularly in desert areas where dust is expected.The Jordan Meteorological Department warned that stable nighttime conditions will allow temperatures to drop sharply during the early morning hours, increasing the likelihood of frost over high mountain elevations, as well as parts of the desert and plains. Reduced horizontal visibility may also occur at times due to airborne dust, especially in badia regions.Cloudy conditions are expected to persist on Thursday, with cold weather continuing across most regions. During the evening hours, limited atmospheric instability may allow for light and scattered rainfall in parts of northern and central regions, as well as isolated areas of the northeastern badia. Winds will remain southeasterly and occasionally active.A noticeable shift is expected on Friday as temperatures rise slightly above seasonal averages under a change in wind direction. Conditions will remain relatively cold across most regions, while turning milder in low-lying areas, including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Skies will be partly cloudy, with moderate northwesterly winds becoming active at times.By Saturday, temperatures dip slightly again, reinforcing relatively cold conditions across most regions. Cloud cover will vary at different altitudes, while moderate northwesterly winds persist, occasionally strengthening.Temperatures on Wednesday range between 9 and 5 degrees Celsius in eastern Amman and between 7 and 3 degrees in western Amman. The northern highlands record temperatures between 6 and 2 degrees, while the Sharah highlands range between 6 and 1 degree.Desert areas see temperatures of 11 to 2 degrees, plains 10 to 4 degrees, and the northern Jordan Valley 16 to 5 degrees. In the south, the Jordan Valley ranges from 20 to 10 degrees, while the Dead Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba record temperatures of 18 to 9 degrees and 19 to 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.