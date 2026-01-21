All India Bar Exam Now Twice Yearly

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Bar Council of India on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has framed rules enabling final year law students to take the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) and the test will be conducted twice a year.

The AIBE is a qualifying test for enrolling law graduates as lawyers.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, which was hearing a writ petition filed in 2024 seeking directions to allow final semester students to appear in the AIBE, recorded the submission and disposed of the plea.

“The AIBE will be conducted twice a year and the last semester students of LLB will be allowed to sit for the exam subject to their clearing of the final exam,” the counsel for the Bar Council of India (BCI) submitted.

The counsel said that it has framed the BCI Rules 2026 to this effect.