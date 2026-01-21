Trump Again: India-Pak Were Heading For Nuclear Showdown
New York/Washington- US President Donald Trump touted ending the conflict between India and Pakistan as among the accomplishments of the first year of his second term in the White House, saying the two countries“were going to go nuclear” in his opinion and that he saved millions of lives by stopping the war.
ADVERTISEMENT
Trump said he ended“eight unendable wars in 10 months”.
“These were unendable wars – Cambodia and Thailand fighting for years, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda. Pakistan and India, they were really going at it. Eight planes shot down. They were going to go nuclear in my opinion,” Trump said at a lengthy news conference Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of his second term in office.
Addressing a packed White House press briefing room, Trump said the prime minister of Pakistan, who visited him in Washington last year, said that“'President Trump saved 10 million people, and maybe much more than that'. They're both nuclear countries.”
Later in the press conference, which lasted 105 minutes, Trump again claimed credit for ending the war between India and Pakistan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment