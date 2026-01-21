Trump Again: India-Pak Were Heading For Nuclear Showdown

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

New York/Washington- US President Donald Trump touted ending the conflict between India and Pakistan as among the accomplishments of the first year of his second term in the White House, saying the two countries“were going to go nuclear” in his opinion and that he saved millions of lives by stopping the war.

Trump said he ended“eight unendable wars in 10 months”.

“These were unendable wars – Cambodia and Thailand fighting for years, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda. Pakistan and India, they were really going at it. Eight planes shot down. They were going to go nuclear in my opinion,” Trump said at a lengthy news conference Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of his second term in office.

Addressing a packed White House press briefing room, Trump said the prime minister of Pakistan, who visited him in Washington last year, said that“'President Trump saved 10 million people, and maybe much more than that'. They're both nuclear countries.”

Later in the press conference, which lasted 105 minutes, Trump again claimed credit for ending the war between India and Pakistan.