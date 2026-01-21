Tim Levy Hosts Alessandro Sciaraffa In Insightful Episode Of Echoes Across Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Coach and strategist Alessandro Sciaraffa joins host Tim Levy to explore identity, childhood influences, and the deeper forces that shape legacy.

Beverly Hills California, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Echoes Across Time, a podcast that explores the unseen forces shaping identity and legacy, featured Alessandro Sciaraffa in a recent episode. Sciaraffa is a globally recognized coach, mentor, and performance strategist. Hosted by entrepreneur and interviewer Tim Levy, the conversation offered a thoughtful exploration of the mental frameworks that influence personal growth, performance, and legacy.

Sciaraffa, whose work spans elite athletics, executive coaching, and mental performance, shared his personal journey from a bi-cultural childhood in London and southern Italy to his career supporting high performers in navigating internal limitations. The episode centered around the concept of“mental containers” – inherited beliefs that shape self-perception and limit potential.

“Real breakthrough isn't about squeezing out more effort,” Sciaraffa said during the conversation.“It's about stepping into a deeper presence and dissolving the stories we've unknowingly lived by.”

In the episode Levy and Sciaraffa discussed themes of trust, legacy, and identity formation, especially in the formative years between birth and age seven. Sciaraffa recounted pivotal moments from his youth, including his parents' divorce, a decision to leave home at sixteen, and the emotional frameworks that shaped his values of trust, presence, and possibility.

The dialogue emphasized the contrast between performance driven by fear versus performance rooted in freedom.“The energy behind our actions matters more than the actions themselves,” said Sciaraffa, noting that elite athletes often overlook the emotional foundation beneath their routines.

Sciaraffa also addressed common misconceptions about his work, clarifying that while he is known for supporting performance, his deeper focus is on helping clients uncover and rewrite the narratives they inherited unconsciously.“My clients don't just need mental skills. They need to feel safe enough to be vulnerable and honest with themselves,” he said.

Levy's thoughtful questioning brought forward themes of intergenerational influence, cultural conditioning, and the weight of early experiences on adult behavior. The episode concluded with reflections on legacy, self-honesty, and the importance of unlearning outdated belief systems to fully inhabit one's potential.

About Echoes Across Time

Echoes Across Time is a weekly podcast hosted by entrepreneur and storyteller Tim Levy. The show explores the Non-Material Estate - the stories, values, perspectives, and lessons that define us and shape what we leave behind. Through deep conversations and intimate legacy recordings, the podcast captures the wisdom that can guide future generations.

About Alessandro Sciaraffa



Alessandro Sciaraffa is a coach, mentor, and performance strategist known for his work with elite athletes, corporate leaders, and creative professionals. Learn more about Alessandro's work at .

Media Communications:

...

Attachment

Tim Levy hosts Alessandro Sciaraffa on Echoes Across Time