Costa Rica At The Crossroads: An Investigative Report On Security, Education, Sovereignty, And Child Protection

A data-driven analysis revealing the country's structural challenges in violence,education, infrastructure, diplomacy, and child welfare ahead of the national elections

Costa Rica enters an election marked by critical indicators: record homicide levels, measurable educational setbacks, a growing trade deficit with China, aging infrastructure, and a child protection system unable to respond effectively. This report examines, with verifiable data, the challenges that will shape the next administration's agenda.

1. Education: A Decline Confirmed by International Metrics

PISA 2022 results show the sharpest decline in decades:

– Mathematics: 379 (OECD: 472)

– Reading: 420 (OECD: 476)

– Science: 415 (OECD: 485)

More than 60% of students fail to reach minimum proficiency in mathematics.

Dropout and learning gaps

– 10–12% annual dropout rate

– Over 40% learning gaps in vulnerable regions

– More than 50% of teachers without recent continuous training

Costa Rica has fallen below Latin American averages.

2. Security: Violence at Unprecedented Levels

– Homicide rate: 16.6 per 100,000 inhabitants

– Over 880 murders in a single year

– 70% linked to drug trafficking

– More than 30 active criminal groups

Security is now a structural challenge for the State.

3. Infrastructure: A Costly and Measurable Backlog

– 60% of roads in poor or regular condition

– Investment backlog exceeds ₡5 trillion (≈ USD 9 billion)

– Less than 1.5% of GDP invested in infrastructure

– Over 80% of buses older than 15 years

Infrastructure remains a major obstacle to competitiveness.

4. Child Protection: A Moral Debt of the State

– Over 3,500 children under state care

– One in three without continuous education

– Less than 20% receiving adequate psychological support

– 60% fall into poverty or underemployment after leaving the system

Children in state care remain among the most vulnerable.

5. Sovereignty and China: Strategic Risks for a Small Nation

Trade imbalance

– Imports: > USD 3 billion

– Exports: ≈ USD 300 million

– Deficit: USD 2.7 billion

Technological dependence

– Over 40% of telecom equipment imported from China

Documented risks

– Conditional financing

– Confidentiality clauses

– Control of infrastructure in case of default

– Low transparency

China's influence poses real sovereignty risks.

6. The United States: A Stable and Beneficial Strategic Partner

– Over 40% of Costa Rican exports go to the U.S.

– More than 200,000 jobs generated by U.S. companies

– Cooperation in security, education, healt, and anti-narcotics

The U.S.–Costa Rica relationship remains stable and beneficial.

7. Modern Diplomacy: Embassies Focused on Efficiency and Measurable Results

Current challenges

– Slow processes

– Limited digitalization

– Lack of performance indicators

– Weak coordination with productive sectors

Necessary reforms

1. Full digitalization of consular services

2. Performance indicators (investment, scholarships, exports, tourism)

3. Active economic diplomacy

4. Strategic reorganization of missions

21st-century diplomacy requires efficiency, technology, and measurable outcomes.

8. Essential Questions for Candidates

Education: How will you reverse a 60–90 point decline in PISA?

Security: How will you reduce a homicide rate of 16.6 per 100,000?

Infrastructure: How will you close a ₡5 trillion investment gap?

Child protection: What is your plan for the 3,500 children under state care?

Sovereignty: Which sectors will remain off-limits to Chinese influence?

Diplomacy: What performance indicators will you require from each embassy?

Costa Rica faces a decisive election.

The data reveals deep challenges in security, education, infrastructure, diplomacy, and child protection.

The country must safeguard its sovereignty from China's expanding influence while strengthening its strategic partnership with the United States.

Voters deserve leadership grounded in responsibility, clarity, and verifiable proposals.

