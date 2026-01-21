En Route Davos, Trump's Plane Turns Around Due To 'Minor Electrical Issue', Lands Safely-What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump, who was headed to the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday, returned to the US after a fault on board Air Force One.

The White House said that Air Force One identified "a minor electrical issue" on the aircraft shortly after taking off to fly to the WEF in Switzerland.

News agency Associated Press reported that Trump's flight had landed safely at the Joint Base Andrews near DC, adding that its reporter on board said the lights in the press cabin of the aircraft went out briefly after takeoff, but no explanation was immediately offered.

About half an hour into the flight, reporters were told the plane would be turning around, AP added.

Two planes are currently used as Air Force One, and Trump will board the second and continue with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

| Carney warns of 'rupture' of rules-based global order, takes a dig at Trump Air Force One fleet in need of replacement?

It should be noted that the two heavily modified Boeing aircraft used as Air Force One have been in operation for over four decades.

AP reported that while Boeing has been working on replacements, the programme has been hampered by a series of delays.

In 2025, the ruling family of Qatar gifted Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet worth $400 million to be added to the Air Force One fleet, but the move faced considerable criticism, with the US President's political opponents describing it as a bribe.

US authorities began retrofitting the plane in late July last year to meet security requirements, and it is understood that the process is yet to be completed.

| 'Wiped off the face of the earth': Trump escalates Iran tensions

Despite the criticism surrounding the Qatari gift to Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly joked to reporters on Air Force One that the Qatari jet was sounding“much better”, following the issue that forced a return to US soil.

Planes in the Air Force One fleet are heavily modified to improve survivability in the face of threats to the US President, and come with a range of contingencies, including anti-missile measures radiation shielding.

Air Force One aircraft also come with a variety of sophisticated communications equipment to allow the US President to remain in contact with the military and issue orders from anywhere in the world.