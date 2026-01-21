Basant Panchami 2026: Is Saraswati Puja On Jan 23 Or Jan 24 This Year? Check Muhurat Timings & More

MENAFN - Live Mint) Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, marks the arrival of spring and celebrates the birth anniversary of Goddess Saraswati, a revered Hindu deity of wisdom, knowledge, music, and arts.

Falling in the Hindu month of Magha, the festival symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, learning, and creativity.

Yellow is the colour of Basant Panchami - people dress up in a yellow attire, and cook saffron/turmeric-infused dishes.

Basant Panchami means 'spring' and the fifth day (Panchami). It falls in the bright half of the lunar month of Magha (January–February).

In 2026, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23.

According to Drik Panchang, Panchami Tithi begins from 02:28 AM on January 23 and ends at 01:46 AM on January 24. The auspicious timing for Saraswati Puja or Vasant Panchami Muhurat is from 07:13 AM to 12:33 PM, lasting 05 hours and 20 minutes.

The Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment is scheduled for 12:33 PM.

Saraswati Puja is observed in states like Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, while in North India, the festival is marked by kite flying.

According to a mythological legend, Goddess Saraswati was created by Lord Brahma to bring order, wisdom, and harmony to the universe. The day has since been dedicated to her worship.

Historically, Basant Panchami was celebrated in gurukuls where children were introduced to education through the Vidyarambh ceremony.

In several regions, this festival is linked with agricultural cycles and seasonal change.



Saraswati Puja: Devotees offer flowers, books, musical instruments, and sweets to Goddess Saraswati.

Wearing Yellow: People dress in yellow to symbolise energy, prosperity, and springtime vibrance.

Special Foods: Kesari rice, saffron sweets, and yellow lentils are prepared.

Educational Ceremonies: Young children begin their learning journey on this auspicious day.

Kite Flying: In states like Punjab and Haryana, kite flying adds festive charm to the celebrations. Community Gatherings: Cultural programs, prayers, and music performances are organised.

Basant Panchami: Rituals