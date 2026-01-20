Colorado Hazard Control Offers Guidance On The Essentials For Understandingyour Radon Reduction System Equipment, Routine Inspections, And Performance Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Radon Mitigation System Maintenance for Long-Term Safety: a Practical Guide for Homeowners

Denver, CO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





A radon mitigation system is a critical component designed to protect you and your family from the health risks associated with radon gas exposure. Radon gas is classified as a Class A carcinogen. This is based on extensive research on human data collected over 50 years. The list is extensive, but other Class A carcinogens include asbestos, tobacco smoke, arsenic, aflatoxins (mold toxins), and benzene.

A radon mitigation system actively pulls radon from beneath your home's foundation and vents it safely outdoors. However, as with every part of a home's system, a "set it and forget it" approach won't work.

Regular maintenance ensures your radon mitigation system operates effectively and continuously and keeps indoor radon levels low. The good news is that post-installation radon care and maintenance for your system is minimal and easy to accomplish. Hiring a professional is generally not required unless you identify a problem with the system.

However, if you discover an issue with your radon mitigation system, it is important to contact a professional, licensed company like Colorado Hazard Control for assistance.

Radon System Performance Checks: Understanding Your Equipment Is Essential

Being familiar with the components of a radon mitigation system is important, as it enables you to verify the equipment is functioning correctly. All radon mitigation systems have a pipe that is used as a conduit and collects radon from under the basement concrete slab or from under a soil membrane in a crawlspace with exposed soils. This piping routes through the home to the exterior of the structure where the gas is exhausted to the atmosphere.

An active radon mitigation system utilizes an electric fan to create negative pressure under the slab or the exposed soil membrane. There are also passive radon mitigation systems that utilize the stack effect of hot air rising creating suction in the connected piping. This is not as efficient and often not adequate to prevent radon from entering the home.

Most systems utilize a fan to create adequate suction necessary for most applications. The fan is about the size of a soccer ball and made of white plastic. It must always be installed on the exterior of the structure and is often found just above ground level where the piping exits the structure. In some cases, the fan may be installed in an attic but must always be outside of any occupiable living space.

The piping, which is routed from the basement or the crawlspace, connects to the fan and is then typically installed on the exterior with an exhaust which is at least 10 feet above the ground level. The exhaust must also be installed at a minimum of 2 feet above any adjacent operational window or air intake, so some systems may have piping installed higher up the structure. At no time should any exhaust be installed at ground level.

Another component to look for is the manometer or pressure gauge. It can be in the form of a liquid gauge filled with a colored fluid that is shaped in the form of a U or on an incline. These are almost always attached to the piping and are always located in the home on the lowest occupiable level.

Some systems have an electronic needle on a gauge mounted adjacent to the system's piping. Newer systems use electronic monitors which beep or light up if the airflow drops below a safe threshold. If the alarm is active, the system is compromised.

Routine Homeowner Monthly Radon System Inspections

Most radon mitigation system inspections are simply visual reviews. You can typically complete them in just a few minutes each month.

This small time commitment on radon mitigation upkeep helps ensure your system is continually protecting you and others. Below are the recommended actions for maintaining radon systems.

Verify the Manometer or System Alarm Is Working Correctly

Every active radon mitigation system is equipped with a warning device. You should always see an offset in the liquid levels (one side high, one side low). When an electronic gauge is present, the needle should be centered on the gauge. If the levels are perfectly equal (at zero), or the needle is on one side or the other of the electronic gauge, the fan is likely off, the pipe is blocked, or there is a major leak in the system.

If the alarm is active, the system is compromised. The battery may also need to be replaced, as these alarms can notify you as well when the battery is low even though the system is functioning correctly. If the gauge or alarm indicates an issue, contact a certified radon professional, such as our experts at Colorado Hazard Control, immediately to diagnose and fix the problem.

Verify the Fan by Listening to the Fan Motor

The in-line fan is the heart of your system and typically makes a faint, continuous humming sound. Check your system for a louder-than-normal sound or vibration. Place your hand on the pipe near the fan enclosure to feel a gentle vibration. Grinding, rattling, or loud noises often indicate that the bearings are failing, and the fan may need replacement soon.

A completely silent fan likely has lost power or burned out. Ensure the fan's breaker switch hasn't tripped. If power is on but the fan is silent, schedule a radon fan replacement. Fans are very durable and designed for exterior service. They must run continually and typically last five to 10 years.

Inspect the Exterior Vent Pipe

The final exhaust point, usually extending above the roofline or high on an exterior wall, needs an unobstructed flow path. Periodically check the exhaust pipe visually to ensure it is clear of debris such as leaves, snow, ice buildup, or potential bird nests. The exhaust should be located far enough away from windows, doors, or other air intakes to prevent the expelled radon from re-entering the home.

Radon Reduction System Performance Testing: Necessary Every Two Years

Routine checks cover normal ongoing operations and identify problems. However, professional monitoring (and any radon reduction system maintenance needed) should be performed every two years. Regular inspections are the best way to be confident your radon mitigation system is operating at peak performance.

Retest Your Home for Radon

This is perhaps the most critical step. A radon mitigation system's effectiveness can change over time due to foundation shifts or fan degradation. Contacting Colorado Hazard Control to verify system performance and to facilitate monitoring is a crucial part of the process.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends retesting your home for radon every two years after the system has been installed and confirmed effective. You should use a long-term (90 days+) test kit or a continuous electronic radon monitor for the most accurate results. A short-term (48 hour) test kit is an inexpensive option which has been found to be highly effective as well.

Schedule a Professional Radon Mitigation System Tune-Up

While not necessary everywhere, many homeowners benefit from an annual or bi-annual professional inspection. A certified technician from Colorado Hazard Control can:



Verify the fan is pulling adequate pressure and functioning correctly.

Check electrical connections for safety and corrosion.

Inspect seals in hard-to-reach areas. Verify piping suction and exhaust locations.

By committing to this simple maintenance routine, you ensure your investment in a radon mitigation system continues to provide a safe, healthy environment for your household.

About Colorado Hazard Control

Colorado Hazard Control is the natural industrial, commercial and residential environmental solutions provider achieving the highest quality workmanship by focusing intensely on what we do best-health, safety, and environmental compliance. With locations in Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, we offer our services statewide. Whatever your needs-lead abatement, mold remediation, radon mitigation, demolition, or training-we're there with 24-hour emergency response available.

Media Contact:

Lynnelle Beaver, 303-410-4941