From Sharjah To Spain: Indian Youngster Chases La Liga Dream

With his Neymar-inspired runs down the wing and a Yamal-esque hairstyle, Soham Bhagawati has surprised quite a few footballers in Spain, where the Dubai youngster plays club football.

But what has surprised them even more is Soham's Indian passport.

Recommended For You How UAE biking group created in frustration grew to nearly 400-member community

“Many people don't associate India with football at this level. When I tell them I'm Indian, they're genuinely shocked,” the 22-year-old told Khaleej Times over a Zoom video call from Barcelona.

“But people here appreciate the fact that someone has come from so far, leaving the comfort zone, to chase football professionally. That uniqueness actually brings a lot of encouragement.”

Kings World Cup Nations

For someone who only began playing the game at the age of 15 at a small training centre in Sharjah, Soham has made remarkable progress.

Now a regular in the under-23 squad at Terrassa FC, a Catalan club, Soham recently represented India at the Kings World Cup Nations - a high-profile seven-a-side tournament held in Brazil.

India were outclassed by Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia in the group stages, but Soham held his own, showing good control and finishing skills, scoring two goals for the team.

“The Kings League is completely different,” he said.“Big names like Neymar, Sergio Agüero and Lamine Yamal have been associated with the league. I played alongside professional players and futsal specialists, and the learning experience was incredible.”

The tournament now holds a special place in Soham's heart for another reason.

“It gave me the chance to meet Neymar, my idol. I've been such a big fan of this Brazilian legend, so meeting him was a dream come true,” he smiled.

'Mentally stronger'

Soham, who is pursuing a degree in sports management at EU Business School in Barcelona, then revealed how moving to Spain three years ago transformed him completely.

“Growing up in Dubai, you're always surrounded by family in a very protected environment. Suddenly, I was alone in a different country,” he said.

“I had to do everything myself - cook, clean, manage daily life. It was completely different from what I was used to. But looking back, it's been one of the greatest experiences of my life. It's made me mentally stronger and more independent.”

The big goal

Having already played against teams linked to La Liga clubs such as Sporting Gijón and Real Oviedo, Soham has now set his sights firmly on the next level.

“My dream is to play in La Liga 2, the second division of Spanish football. It's a very high level, and I'm working extremely hard to break into that league,” he said, before expressing gratitude to his Dubai-based parents.

“I've been extremely blessed to have the support of my family - my father, mother and everyone around me. Without them, none of this would have been possible.

“You know I didn't start at a big academy. In fact, it wasn't even an academy at all. It was a small training group that used to meet in a park near my house in Sharjah.

“Now here I am in Barcelona, just a few kilometres away from Camp Nou, where my idol Neymar once played. Hopefully, one day I'll make it to La Liga 2 and make my family proud.”