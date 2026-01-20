Ramadan In UAE: How To Get Your Body Ready For Month Of Fasting

For many people, the first few days of Ramadan are the hardest. Headaches, tiredness, dehydration and low energy often appear before the body settles into fasting. Health experts said that these problems can be reduced with simple preparation done weeks before Ramadan begins.

Here are eight practical ways to prepare your body and make fasting easier.

Start preparing weeks in advance

Preparation should not begin on the first day of Ramadan.

“Preparation should ideally begin six to eight weeks before Ramadan, especially for people with chronic medical conditions,” said Dr Bhanuprakash Kadaba Bhaskar, specialist in critical care medicine and medical director at Medeor Hospital, Dubai.

For healthy individuals, Dr Haseena N M, consultant internal medicine at Lifecare Hospital Musaffah, said starting two to four weeks earlier is usually enough.“Sudden changes in diet can adversely affect the body, so gradual preparation is needed,” she said.

Don't make sudden diet changes

Doctors said that fasting becomes difficult when people suddenly change how they eat.

“The key is gradual nutritional transition, not abrupt restriction,” said Dr Bhanuprakash. He advised shifting slowly towards healthier food choices rather than skipping meals.

Choose foods that give lasting energy

What you eat before Ramadan matters.

Dr Bhanuprakash said people should include“complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, oats and brown rice for sustained energy, along with high-fiber foods like vegetables, fruits and legumes”. He also highlighted the importance of protein to prevent muscle loss.

Cut down sugar and heavy food

Overeating before Ramadan can make fasting harder.

“Refined sugars and heavy, fatty meals should be reduced,” said Dr Bhanuprakash.“Overeating during non-fasting hours can destabilise metabolism and make fasting more exhausting the next day.”

Reduce caffeine before Ramadan starts

One of the biggest mistakes people make is stopping caffeine suddenly.

“Reducing caffeine and refined sugar one to two weeks before Ramadan helps prevent headaches, irritability, fatigue and poor concentration,” said Dr Bhanuprakash.“Sudden caffeine withdrawal on the first fasting day is a major cause of discomfort.”

Dr Haseena added that replacing refined sugar with complex carbohydrates helps prevent low blood sugar during fasting.

Adjust meal timings early

Preparing your body clock makes a big difference.

“Shifting meal timings is like training the body clock,” said Dr Bhanuprakash, adding that gradual changes help digestion and hunger patterns match the suhoor-iftar routine.

Dr Haseena added that fasting causes natural changes in energy use and hormones, and gradual adjustment helps the body cope better.

Hydrate the right way

Many people misunderstand hydration.“Tea, coffee and soft drinks do not count as hydration and can worsen fluid loss,” said Dr Bhanuprakash.

Dr Haseena warned against drinking too much water at once.“Drinking large amounts of water, especially at suhoor, is ineffective,” she said, advising people to spread eight to twelve glasses between iftar and suhoor.

Know when to seek medical advice

Doctors stress that fasting should never harm health.“Anyone with chronic medical conditions should seek medical advice before fasting,” Dr Bhanuprakash said, adding that with proper planning, many people can fast safely, but health must always come first.