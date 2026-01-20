Dh1,000 To Dh6,000: Why Winter Farmhouse Prices In Ras Al Khaimah Keep Rising

Ras Al Khaimah's winter season is driving up farmhouse rental prices, with nightly rates ranging from Dh1,000 for basic properties to more than Dh6,000 for luxury villas, as demand surges for private outdoor stays, according to farmhouse owners.

Humaid, owner and manager of Al Reef Farm in Ras Al Khaimah, said, "During winter, people want to spend time outdoors, host family gatherings and enjoy privacy, which makes farmhouses far more attractive than hotels or indoor venues. This seasonal demand directly reflects on prices."

Recommended For You How UAE biking group created in frustration grew to nearly 400-member community

Weekday rates for medium-sized farmhouses typically range from Dh1,500 to Dh2,000 per night, while weekend rates rise to around Dh2,500 to Dh3,500.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Larger or more luxurious properties, featuring multiple pools, spacious halls, and entertainment facilities, can command significantly higher rates, particularly during holidays and peak winter weekends. Pricing differences are determined by amenities and upkeep.

Basic farmhouses with simple pools and open spaces usually start from Dh1,000 to Dh1,500 per day, while mid-range options with better landscaping and larger pools are priced between Dh1,500 and Dh3,000. Luxury farmhouses can charge up to Dh6,000 per day during peak demand.

Humaid explained that renters are increasingly willing to pay more for larger and well-equipped farmhouses. Villas offering greenery, wide outdoor spaces, private pools, children's play areas, and entertainment facilities are among the most sought-after.

"In winter, guests spend most of their time outside the villa,” he added.“They look for comfort, privacy, and premium amenities, which pushes demand towards higher-end properties.”

Most bookings come from families and private groups seeking weekend gatherings, while tourists also opt for farmhouses for a more local and private experience. Corporate groups are increasingly choosing farmhouses for team outings and informal retreats.

Salman Khan, owner of Green Haven Farmhouse, said corporate clients now represent a growing segment of the market, particularly during winter weekends and holidays.

"Farmhouses offer exclusive use of amenities at a lower cost than booking multiple hotel rooms,” he said.“They also allow BBQs, music, bonfires, and flexible activities, which hotels usually restrict.”

Looking at the wider market, an Al Nasim Farm representative, who did not want to disclose his name, said demand varies by season, visitor profile, and facilities offered, noting clear differences between residents and UAE nationals.

Larger farms that can host extended families and large gatherings are often preferred by residents from different nationalities living across the UAE, seeking privacy and a natural environment. These farmhouses are commonly used for social gatherings, family events, and recreational activities.

In contrast, UAE nationals tend to favour smaller retreats with modern designs rather than traditional rural settings. The representative said retreats typically focus on landscaped areas and seating spaces, with limited or no agricultural elements, while farms feature palm and fruit-bearing trees and reflect Ras Al Khaimah's agricultural heritage.

On seasonal trends, the representative noted that demand for farm houses is year-round, but peak occupancy is often during summer due to school holidays and the popularity of private pools. Winter also sees strong demand, particularly for outdoor gatherings in milder weather, though summer remains the busiest period due to extended holidays and a preference for fully private recreational spaces away from hotels.