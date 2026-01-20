Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Chief Attends Signing Of Agreements

2026-01-20 11:16:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed al-Mannai attended the signing of a number of agreements on the sidelines of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex 2026).

The agreements included the signing of a letter of intent between Qatar and Finland's defence ministries, the signing of agreements between Barzan Holdings and the Procurement and Supply Authority, the Qatari Amiri Maintenance Corps, and EDGE Group UAE.

The ceremonies were attended by senior officers and officials.

