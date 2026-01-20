Army Chief Attends Signing Of Agreements
The agreements included the signing of a letter of intent between Qatar and Finland's defence ministries, the signing of agreements between Barzan Holdings and the Procurement and Supply Authority, the Qatari Amiri Maintenance Corps, and EDGE Group UAE.
The ceremonies were attended by senior officers and officials.Dimdex 2026 Qatar Armed Forces
