AZF To Hold Technical Meeting With Qatar's Strongest Man 2026 Championship Qualifiers

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The organising committee of Qatar's Strongest Man 2026 Championship, held in its first edition of the GCC Challenge, is preparing to organise a technical meeting with 11 competitors who have qualified for the final stage of the competition.

This comes ahead of the official start of the competitions at 3pm on January 23, in the parking area opposite the open fields in Aspire Park.

The championship features competitors representing Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

During the event, athletes take on a series of demanding strength challenges, including carrying weights of up to 350kg, lifting massive 140kg sandbags onto elevated platforms in the fastest time, the 350kg tyre flip race, and the medley challenge weighing up to 125kg, before concluding with the truck pull challenge, featuring a 15.5-tonne truck.

Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) has successfully established the championship as a prominent annual event on Qatar's sports calendar, attracting elite athletes and providing a dedicated platform for fans of strength and endurance sports.

The event has gained strong popularity among enthusiasts, serving as an annual benchmark for physical excellence and supporting the AZF's mission to promote sports participation for health and active lifestyles.

As part of its commitment to deliver engaging mass-spectator events, the AZF will also organise a range of family-friendly activities, including a dedicated fan zone, sports activities for children, and food and local product outlets, creating a comprehensive entertainment experience for visitors of all ages.

Aspire Park AZF