Managing Diet Key To Winter Weight Loss: PHCC Dietician

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As temperatures drop, weight loss becomes a common struggle for many people, with winter often bringing increased cravings for high-calorie comfort foods and a surge in unhealthy eating habits.

Dietician Nisrin Saber from Umm Al Seneem Health Centre at the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) stressed that organising one's diet is a crucial step in managing weight during winter.

She explained that obesity is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) exceeding 30kg/m2, or a waist circumference greater than 102cm for men and 88cm for women.

She noted that obesity is linked to several serious health conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, elevated levels of harmful blood fats, and heart disease. That is why it is important to lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way, even during winter.

According to Saber, the foundation of winter weight loss lies in following a balanced diet alongside regular physical activity. While the body requires sufficient energy to stay warm, this does not mean excessive calorie intake. Instead, controlling daily calories is one of the most effective strategies.

She said that reducing daily calorie intake by around 500 to 1,000 calories can result in a safe weight loss of approximately half a kilogram to one kilogram per week. For example, someone who requires 2,000 calories per day can aim for 1,500 calories to support gradual weight loss.

However, Saber cautioned that calorie needs vary depending on age, gender, height, weight, and health status. Even when reducing calorie intake, the diet should provide the essential nutrients, and extreme diets should be avoided as they may cause health problems such as vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Foods that are non-nutritive and high in calories, such as sweets and fast food, should also be avoided.

To reduce reliance on unhealthy options, Saber recommended meal preparation as a practical solution. Cooking meals in advance and storing them in the refrigerator or freezer in appropriate portions can help people avoid fast food during busy workdays. She added that homemade meals are usually healthier, more nutritious, and lower in calories than restaurant or ready-made food.

She advised organising mealtimes throughout the day, ideally with three main meals and two to three healthy snacks. A winter-friendly diet should include protein-rich foods such as fish, poultry, eggs, and legumes to promote fullness, as well as fibre-rich options like whole grains and vegetables, which take longer to digest and help control appetite.

Warm foods and drinks also play a role, with options such as lentil soup, vegetable soup, and herbal drinks like mint and ginger helping the body feel warmer. Spices including black pepper, turmeric, cumin, and basil can enhance flavour while reducing the need for excessive salt.

Saber also highlighted the importance of regular physical activity. She recommended a combination of aerobic exercises such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming for 45 to 60 minutes, three to five times a week, along with resistance training twice weekly.

She said a healthy diet plays a fundamental role in losing excess weight. Relying on a single type of food or a temporary diet lacking essential nutrients is insufficient. A healthy diet should be part of a comprehensive lifestyle that can be maintained, including stress reduction, adequate sleep, and regular physical activity.

PHCC Nisrin Saber Umm Al Seneem Health Centre