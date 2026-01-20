Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgian PM Meets Qatar's Envoy

2026-01-20 11:16:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has met Qatar's ambassador to Georgia Ali Youssef Abdulrahman al-Mulla. Discussions during the meeting focused on bilateral co-operation.

Gulf Times

