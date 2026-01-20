Culture Ministry Taking Part In 57Th Cairo International Book Fair

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Culture has announced its participation in the 57th Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF 2026), scheduled to take place from today until February 3 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre.

The director of the Ministry of Culture's Department of Libraries, Jasim Ahmed al-Bouainin, who is also the director of the Doha International Book Fair, said that Qatar's participation in the CIBF 2026 underscores its belief in the role of culture and knowledge in building societies and promoting civilisational dialogue.

It also reflects, he said, the ministry's dedication to supporting Qatari publishers and enabling them to actively participate in major Arab cultural events, promoting Qatari cultural production and enriching the Arab intellectual scene.

The ministry's participation will feature a cultural seminar as part of the fair's accompanying cultural programme, bringing together leading intellectuals and cultural figures to discuss a range of intellectual and cultural issues of shared interest, al-Bouainin said.

He noted that a number of several Qatari publishing houses will participate in the fair, presenting their latest publications in the fields of thought, literature, and knowledge.

CIBF 2026 civilisational dialogue Qatari cultural