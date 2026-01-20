Neha Dhupia Turns To 'Indian Nuskhas' For Mindful, Everyday Wellness

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia says her wellness challenges are rooted in simplicity and sustainability, drawing from tried-and-tested methods rather than quick fixes.

Emphasising the importance of consistency over perfection, she shared that initiatives such as her anti-inflammation challenge are aimed at encouraging small, everyday habits that can be sustained in real life.

“The thought behind doing these challenges, be it the anti-inflammation challenge or now this one, the idea is to use my tried and tested methods and share simple wellness rituals. These natural wellness methods, or what we Indians call 'nuskhas', are never about perfection or quick fixes,” Neha told IANS.

“It's about reminding ourselves that health is built through small, consistent choices that are sustainable in real life and taking on such a challenge wires us mentally and works towards better health.”

She always believed that“wellness should feel approachable, not intimidating”.

Neha also noted that simple practices such as mindful eating, daily movement, and supporting gut health can bring noticeable changes in how one feels.

“What really excites me is seeing how something as simple as eating mindfully, moving a little every day, or supporting gut health can make a tangible difference to how we feel.”

Highlighting the role of digital platforms, Neha said the internet has become a space where people can discover natural wellness hacks and build a sense of community. She encouraged people to tune into their bodies and treat them with respect.

The actress concluded:“The Internet is a great place where we can find a sense of community and find such natural hacks. My recommendation is to listen to your body, respect it, and nourish it with intention, whether that's through movement, rest, or food rooted in traditional wisdom.”

On the work front, she was recently seen in the series 'Single Papa' on Netflix. The show also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Dayanand Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia, and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as“work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce leaves his family so shocked that they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

The show has been renewed for a second season.