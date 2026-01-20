HEC Paris Honours Class Of 2025 At Annual Gala

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HEC Paris, Doha, hosted its annual Graduated Class of 2025 gala dinner, celebrating the outstanding achievements of 148 graduates from the Specialised Master's in Strategic Business Unit Management (SBUM) and the Executive MBA (EMBA) programmes.

The evening brought together participants from the Doha and Riyadh cohorts in a shared celebration of academic excellence and leadership.

The Class of 2025 is the largest and most diverse in the institution's history. Shaping the future of business in Qatar, the region, and beyond, the class includes 36% Qatari nationals and 40% women leaders, with 22% of participants joining from across the Gulf, Africa, and Europe, a reflection of HEC Paris' strong international reach and enduring commitment to diversity.

The gala welcomed faculty, alumni, and distinguished guests, offering a meaningful platform for connection, reflection, and celebration. Suleiman al-Khateeb, executive director of Corporate Development at Salam International Investment Ltd and president of the HEC Paris Alumni Advisory Board in Qatar, delivered an inspiring address. He highlighted the importance of lifelong learning and underscored the pivotal role of the HEC Paris community in driving positive and lasting impact across industries and society in Qatar.

A key moment of the evening was the presentation of awards recognising academic distinction, best thesis, and best capstone project, honouring excellence and innovation across the programmes. As graduates step forward to shape the future, they carry with them the values of HEC Paris and the strength of a global alumni network, empowering them to lead with purpose and create meaningful change.

