Fourth National Human Rights Forum Kicks Off

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The fourth National Human Rights Forum, organised by the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) in partnership with the Ministry of Interior (MoI), commenced Tuesday under the theme 'Human Rights at the Heart of Combating Drugs: Challenges and Prospects for Sustainable Solutions'.

The two-day forum is being held in co-operation with the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and Ministry of Public Health, and with the participation of the Public Prosecution, the National Planning Council, the National Cybersecurity Agency, the GCC Criminal Information Centre for Drug Control, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and other relevant official bodies, in addition to the participation of specialised UN agencies, and civil society.

The opening session was attended by His Excellency Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; His Excellency Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Jamal, Chairman of the General Authority of Customs; Her Excellency Maryam bint Abdullah al-Attiyah, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee; and a number of Their Excellencies, Undersecretaries of Ministries, Ambassadors, and representatives of diplomatic missions in the State, along with officials and experts from state institutions.

HE al-Attiyah stated:“Through the fourth Human Rights Forum, we are discussing the challenges and risks associated with drugs, a destructive scourge. We are working to develop sustainable solutions to mitigate its negative impact on human rights and to achieve sustainable development.”

She explained that the choice of the forum's theme for its fourth edition comes in response to the challenges the world is facing due to the increasing cases of drug addiction and the indicators of worsening conditions resulting from the weakening of the rule of law due to armed conflicts and unrest in some parts of the world.

HE al-Attiyah noted the emergence of new patterns of transnational drug crimes resulting from the illicit use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. This has contributed to increased social, economic, and security threats and undermined human rights, including the right to life, health, and an adequate standard of living. This necessitates adopting a comprehensive, human rights-based approach to all measures, grounded in the principle that the most effective and sustainable solutions prioritise the preservation of human dignity and the protection of human rights.

She expressed her appreciation for the legislative measures, public policies, and procedures adopted by the State of Qatar to address the dangers of drugs and their repercussions. These measures have contributed to achieving the highest levels of safety and freedom from serious risks associated with drugs and dangerous psychotropic substances, according to international reports and indicators.

She emphasised the need to review national measures to enhance their flexibility and responsiveness to emerging challenges, particularly digital challenges. This requires empowering youth and children with the right to a safe digital environment free from drug risks, and further promoting rehabilitation and reintegration, as well as protection from stigma and discrimination.

She commended the pivotal role of MoI in protecting society from this destructive scourge, expressing her appreciation for the efforts of all national bodies involved in prevention, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

“We emphasise the necessity of involving civil society, the media, and other stakeholders in policy development and implementation, based on our belief that social responsibility is the fundamental guarantee for the sustainability of efforts to combat, recover, and reintegrate addiction, in accordance with a human rights approach,” HE al-Attiyah said.

The NHRC chairperson continued:“We place great importance on the participation of young people in the work of this forum, listening to their perspectives, and encouraging them to invest their energies in awareness initiatives and peer support, not only as targets of prevention but also as partners in shaping solutions and a fundamental pillar in efforts to combat, recover, and break the cycles of addiction.”

She emphasised that this is a battle to protect what is most precious to us-human dignity-and to safeguard the future of our generations. She called for the forum's outcomes to serve as a roadmap for restoring hope to victims and protecting society from the dangers posed by this scourge, thereby solidifying Qatar's pioneering model in this field and contributing to the realisation of the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

