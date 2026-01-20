NHRC Chief Meets UK Special Envoy For Women And Girls

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Her Excellency Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) Maryam bint Abdullah al-Attiyah met Tuesday with United Kingdom Special Envoy for Women and Girls Baroness Harriet Harman, on the sidelines of the 4th National Human Rights Forum in Doha.

The meeting addressed a number of human rights issues of common interest. HE al-Attiyah noted the steps taken by Qatar in the field of women's rights, pointing out that Qatar has granted many rights to women in recent years, and that the progress of women's contribution to society is constantly growing.

She underscored that women's participation in the labour market has become evident to everyone. She noted the role of the NHRC in supporting women's rights and emphasising the presence of Qatari women in all professions and fields. HE the Chairperson of the NHRC indicated that among the steps taken by the committee in this field is the launch of newly created units in its organisational structure, namely the units for the protection of rights (of women, children, persons with disabilities and the elderly), in the context of implementing the objectives of the committee's strategic plan.

