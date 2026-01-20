100-Day Countdown Begins: Preparations For 6Th Asian Beach Games Enter Final Stretch

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 January 2026– The 6th Asian Beach Games will be held in Sanya, Hainan Province, China from April 22 to 30. The State Council Information Office held a press conference on Jan. 12 to mark the 100-day countdown to the Games and provide an update on the preparations.

At the press conference, it was announced that the Games would feature 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and 63 events, including established Olympic and Asian Games programs like swimming and sailing, as well as emerging sports such as teqball and beach kabaddi.

Eight competition venues (clusters) have been planned to support the event. Five are located along the Sanya Bay - renowned for its“Coconut Dream Promenade,” one is situated alongside the Sanya River, and two are within the Sanya Sports Center. This layout integrates the coastal beauty with the urban landscape. Construction is well underway as scheduled, and all venues are ready to welcome elite athletes from across the Asian continent.

To ensure service support for the Games, the organizing committee has designated 24 official reception hotels, capable of accommodating over 4,000 athletes and team officials. The catering services feature“dining islands” that offer Chinese cuisine, Western-style meals, and authentic Hainan specialties to satisfy the varied culinary preferences of all participating nations and regions.

According to the press conference, the opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Yasha Park within the Tianya Haijiao Scenic Area. By making the sky a backdrop, the sea a setting, and the beach a stage, both ceremonies will blend the beach sports with Hainan's unique cultural elements. The performances will incorporate the natural beauty of Tianya Haijiao and the captivating local legend of“Luhuitou,” demonstrating the exchange and mutual learning of Asian civilizations in a multidimensional way.

Notably, the medal design for the Sanya Asian Beach Games was officially unveiled on the day. Titled“Tianya Moment,” the medal design draws inspiration from the classic Song Dynasty verse:“As the bright moon rises over the sea, we share this moment from the ends of the earth.” This poetic symbolism extends Sanya's warm welcome to friends from across Asia. It is reported that a total of 189 medals (63 gold, 6 silver, and 63 bronze) will be awarded during the Games.

In order to foster the deep integration of culture, sports, and tourism, the organizing committee plans to host interactive experiences to promote Hainan's intangible cultural heritage, Li and Miao ethnic folk performances, and beach concerts in key places such as the Athletes' Village and the Yasha Park inside the Tianya Haijiao Scenic Area during the event, immersing global visitors in Hainan's one-of-a-kind cultural charm.

Hainan is fully prepared to embrace the Games as a valuable link to connect the island's unique tourism offerings. The premium“Competition & Leisure” round-the-island itineraries will invite athletes and visitors to discover Hainan through the Games, allowing them to be immersed in the island's stunning natural beauty, the wonders of its tropical rainforests, the rich charm of Li and Miao ethnic cultures, and the excitement of duty-free shopping.

