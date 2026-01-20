Russian Design Forum 4: A Key Event For Russian-Speaking Designers As Part Of Dubai Design Week

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

On 8 November 2025, Dubai hosted Russian Design Forum 4, the only professional forum for Russian-speaking interior designers and architects in the Middle East. The event was part of Dubai Design Week, which highlighted its importance for the regional design industry and strengthened the position of the Russian-speaking community in the professional environment of the UAE.

The forum, organised by Olga Melnikova, founder of the Russian-speaking design community DUBAIDESIN, was held at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay and brought together professionals seeking development, international cooperation and the expansion of their professional horizons.

World-class speakers



The forum programme included presentations by recognised industry leaders:

- Pierre Gonalons - designer, listed among AD's Top 100 Best Designers in the World and known for his collaboration with major French and international fashion houses. Founder of Studio Pierre Gonalons, which specialises in interior design and architecture.

- Pavel Gitelman - CEO of the digital agency R:TA, speaker at more than 120 events, author of the TEAM training programme.

- Oleg Torbosov - founder of successful development and educational initiatives, entrepreneur with extensive experience in business, investment and flipping.

- His Highness Sheikh Ali Al Mualla - a respected representative of the UAE, patron of culture, art and design, and a visionary in the field of sustainable development and cultural heritage preservation.

Forum partners - leading brands in the industry



The general partner is Angel Home, the information partner is Salon-interior, and Colors of living, Provicon, Interni, Obegi Home, Al Paintura, FINEX, Superbia Domus, TaskForce/BEMD, TOGAS, Al-Futtaim Engineering X TOTO and Wood You Believe supported the forum, strengthening its status and significance for the professional community.

The forum partners had a unique opportunity to present their companies to a professional audience by giving presentations on stage. Through direct networking, they were able to showcase their products and services, cooperation formats and bonus programmes, as well as establish contacts with participating interior designers.

Forum organiser and founder of DUBAIDESINT

DUBAIDESINT, a community of Russian-speaking interior designers, architects and related suppliers, was organised by Olga Melnikova, a practising interior designer with international experience.

To develop and consolidate the Russian-speaking professional community in the Middle East, Olga Melnikova also initiated and organised the Russian Design Forum, an international professional platform aimed at developing and promoting Russian-speaking interior designers, architects and related suppliers in the Middle East.

Olga Melnikova is the founder of OL interio, a company specialising in the creation of premium residential and commercial interiors. Over the years of her professional activity, more than 350 projects in 9 countries around the world have been implemented under her leadership, which has allowed her to develop in-depth expertise in working with international clients and multicultural markets.

Strengthening the professional community

The DUBAIDESINT community, founded by Olga Melnikova, continues to play a key role in bringing together Russian-speaking designers and architects in the region. The forum has become a platform where participants can establish connections, share experiences, discuss trends and find professional support.

Anniversary RUSSIAN DESIGN FORUM 5

The anniversary Russian Design Forum 5 is scheduled for 10 April 2026 and promises to be an even more ambitious and significant event for the Russian-speaking design community, providing new opportunities for professional growth, experience exchange and international cooperation

