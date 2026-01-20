Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Study Discovers Molecule Of Gut Bacteria That Boosts Immunotherapy Response


2026-01-20 11:03:18
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Scientists have identified a compound produced by gut bacteria that sharply improves how tumors respond to immunotherapy, offering a potential breakthrough for patients who currently see little benefit from these treatments. The discovery centers on a small molecule called Bac429, which enhanced lung cancer treatment outcomes in mice and is now being developed into a drug suitable for human trials.

It remains to be seen what other players in the immune-oncology R&D field like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) make of this new...

Read More>>

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TinyGems
Austin, Texas

512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]

TinyGems is powered by IBN

MENAFN20012026000224011066ID1110627886



Investor Brand Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search