QSL Cup: Al Shamal Beat Al Kharaitiyat Waab Edge Shahania
The victory fetched Al Shamal three valuable points and took their tally to 15 while Al Kharaitiyat remained on 13 points. Tamer Seyam, Mohammed Waad, Omar Ali and Adam Ounas were on target for Al Shamal, while Rodrigo Tabata (Penalty) scored Al Kharaitiyat's only goal.
Al Waab 2-1 Al Shahania
A stoppage time goal saw Al Waab edge Al Shahania 2-1 in their Round 10 match of the QSL Cup at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium. The important win saw Al Waab take their tally to 18 points while Al Shahania remained on 17 points.
Abdulrahman Mohamed and Baha Faisal were on target for Al Waab while Artur George scored for Al Shahania.
Al Shahania also lost a player in the 63rd minute after being flashed with a red card.
Al Markhiya and Wakrah in 1-1 draw
Earlier, Al Markhiya and Al Wakrah shared a 1-1 draw at the Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium. While Y Njie scored for Al Markhiya in the opening half, R Burkan equalised for Al Wakrah in the second session. Al Markhiya moved to 18 points with the draw, while Al Wakrah's tally moved to 6 points.Al Kharaitiyat Al Shamal QSL Cup
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment