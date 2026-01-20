Ministry Calls Upon High-Risk Category To Get RSV Vaccine

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) urged those most at risk to receive the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine, which is currently available at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) hospitals and primary health care centres.

This comes as part of the Ministry's commitment to protecting the community from infectious diseases and limiting their spread, in addition to updating preventive policies and guidelines in line with the latest scientific developments, including developing health regulations, updating recommendations and incorporating the latest internationally approved vaccines within the national vaccination programme.

The ministry confirmed that the RSV vaccine has been approved by international health organisations, due to its high effectiveness in preventing the virus and its complications, especially among high-risk groups. The vaccine is also characterised by a high level of safety and limited side effects. It has been included in the national vaccination schedule as a recommended vaccine in the State of Qatar and many countries around the world.

MoPH explained that the groups most at risk of contracting the virus and who are strongly advised to get vaccinated include pregnant women to ensure the protection of both mother and infant at 28 to 36 weeks of pregnancy, people aged 60 and over, people between the ages of 18 and 59 with chronic diseases such as heart, lung, diabetes, and kidneys diseases, and people with weak immune system due to medications or diseases that weaken immunity.

MoPH urged all target groups, especially pregnant women, to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their infants, noting that the vaccine provides high protection for up to two years.

RSV is a common virus that causes symptoms similar to the common cold. Still, it can lead to severe lower respiratory tract infections, particularly in infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases. Global statistics indicate that this virus causes more than 100,000 deaths annually worldwide, in addition to 3.6 million hospitalisations.

