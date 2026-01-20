Qatar Declares Commitment To Palestinians Will Not Waver

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Tuesday reaffirmed that its steadfast commitment to the Palestinian people will not waver in the face of Israeli political posturing or media rhetoric.

During the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' weekly media briefing, Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson Dr Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari stressed that the Israeli government's stance would not deter Doha's continued support for the people of Gaza. His remarks came amid claims that Israel had rejected Qatar's representation on the Gaza Executive Council.

Al-Ansari underscored that Qatar's role in Gaza was neither incidental nor temporary but rooted in consistent mediation efforts from the outset of the conflict.

“Qatar's engagement in this matter has been ongoing since day one,” he stated, calling any political or media hostility from the Israeli side“irrelevant” to Doha's mission.

He added that Qatar maintains direct communication with the United States and that its efforts in Gaza have been welcomed internationally. Addressing Israel's reported refusal to allow the technocratic committee - part of the Peace Council and Gaza Executive Council structure - to enter Gaza, he urged the international community to pressure Israel to implement the previously agreed ceasefire terms under the plan initiated by US President Donald Trump.

Al-Ansari emphasised that Qatar's dedication to Gaza spans humanitarian, political, and mediation dimensions, from negotiating hostage and prisoner exchanges to delivering aid and supporting the twenty-point plan championed by Washington. He highlighted the appointment of His Excellency Ali al-Thawadi, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Strategic Affairs, as Qatar's representative on the Gaza Executive Council - a role reflecting Doha's part in ceasefire negotiations and its responsibilities under the Sharm El Sheikh agreement tied to the Trump plan.

Qatar's participation, he said, demonstrates its sustained contribution to international efforts to end the war in Gaza.“Qatar is not an isolated actor,” he said.“Its involvement forms part of a global effort to support the Palestinian people.” Decisions concerning Doha's participation in the Gaza Peace Council announced by the White House, he added, will be made collectively with partners, not unilaterally.

Al-Ansari clarified that the Gaza Peace Council, Executive Council, and Technocratic Committee were established through international consensus led by the United States - not through unilateral Qatari initiative. He noted that these entities form the core of the ceasefire's second phase, urging Israel to honour its commitments and allow their work to proceed.

He acknowledged obstacles such as ceasefire breaches and restrictions on the entry of administrative teams into Gaza, but said these challenges are being addressed through ongoing mediation within the framework of the Trump plan.

Addressing Israel's obstruction of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), al-Ansari warned that hindering the agency's operations worsens humanitarian suffering and undermines multilateral cooperation. Qatar, he confirmed, continues to provide political, moral, and material support to UNRWA and calls on global partners to do the same.

Diplomatic efforts on regional tensions

Turning to broader regional tensions, particularly between the United States and Iran, al-Ansari cautioned that any escalation could have grave regional consequences, as seen in previous years. He reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to diplomacy, noting that communication with both Washington and Tehran remains“close and constructive.”

He said the region had avoided escalation“thanks to the responsible stance of the United States,” while Qatar continues to maintain open channels to prevent further deterioration. Since 2023, he noted, the region has experienced repeated cycles of violence that have cost countless lives.

Al-Ansari revealed that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani has been in direct contact with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US officials, and regional leaders, pushing for dialogue and restraint.“The focus should not be on who convinced whom,” he said of reports about a possible US strike on Iran.“What matters is that reason prevailed.”

Developments in Syria

On Syria, he said the recent agreement integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces into the Syrian National Army marks“a new phase” for the country. He urged all parties to act responsibly to ensure weapons remain under state control, stressing that dialogue must safeguard the rights of all Syrians equally.

