PSEG Foundation Donates To Program Helping The Blind With Training

MENAFN - 3BL) For over 40 years, Bestwork Industries for the Blind, Inc has empowered people who are blind or visually impaired, helping them build skills and pursue meaningful careers.

And with a little support from the PSEGFoundation, Bestwork was able to repair a key 3D printer used to make workplace equipment more accessible and keep its Training and Employment program running strong.

With the right support, people can gain more than just skills – they gain confidence, independence and a stronger sense of what's possible.

Learn more about our partnership, on Energize!

