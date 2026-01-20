PSEG Foundation Donates To Program Helping The Blind With Training
And with a little support from the PSEGFoundation, Bestwork was able to repair a key 3D printer used to make workplace equipment more accessible and keep its Training and Employment program running strong.
With the right support, people can gain more than just skills – they gain confidence, independence and a stronger sense of what's possible.
Learn more about our partnership, on Energize!
Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future.
