Insurance Adjusters: These 6 Backyard Projects Are Now Considered“High Risk”

That backyard oasis you've been building? It might be costing you more than you think. Insurance adjusters have spoken out about some of the most common things they see in backyards that are actually considered to be high-risk. Maybe it's a fire hazard or an injury-prone feature. Whatever the case may be, these additions can increase your premiums, or worse, void your coverage if they aren't reported. So, you may want to rethink these six backyard features.

1. Swimming Pools (Even the Inflatable Kind)

Pools have always been a liability magnet, but insurers are now scrutinizing all types, including above-ground and inflatable models. Why? Drowning remains a leading cause of accidental death for children, and even temporary pools pose a risk. Many policies require safety features like fences, locking gates, and pool covers to maintain coverage. If you install a pool and don't notify your insurer, you could be denied coverage for related accidents. In some states, insurers are even dropping policies for homes with unpermitted pools.

2. Trampolines and Bounce Houses

They might be fun for the kids, but trampolines are a nightmare for underwriters. These backyard staples are linked to thousands of ER visits each year, and insurers are taking note. Some companies now exclude trampoline-related injuries from liability coverage unless the equipment is fully enclosed and secured. Others may refuse to cover homes with trampolines altogether. Even temporary inflatables like bounce houses can void your policy if they're not disclosed.

3. Fire Pits and Outdoor Fireplaces

There's nothing like a cozy fire under the stars, but open flames are a growing concern for insurers. With wildfire risks rising across the U.S., even suburban fire pits are being flagged as hazards. Some policies now require a minimum distance from structures, flame guards, or bans during dry seasons. If your fire feature causes damage and wasn't disclosed, your claim could be denied. Always check your local fire codes and notify your insurer before lighting up.

4. DIY Decks and Pergolas

Building a deck or pergola without permits or inspections might save money upfront, but it could cost you later. Insurers are increasingly wary of unpermitted structures, especially if they're attached to the home. Improper construction can lead to collapses, injuries, or water damage, all of which raise liability concerns. If your deck isn't up to code, your insurer may refuse to cover related claims. Always pull permits and keep documentation for any structural additions.

5. Outdoor Kitchens and Built-In Grills

Outdoor kitchens are a luxury trend, but they come with serious insurance implications. Gas lines, electrical wiring, and open flames increase the risk of fire and carbon monoxide exposure. Insurers may require professional installation and safety inspections to maintain coverage. If your setup isn't up to code or was DIYed without permits, it could void your policy. Before you fire up the grill, make sure your insurer knows what's cooking.

6. Treehouses and Elevated Play Structures

That charming treehouse might be a childhood dream, but it's also a liability risk. Elevated play structures increase the chance of falls and injuries, especially if they lack railings or proper anchoring. Some insurers now require safety inspections or may exclude coverage for injuries that occur on these structures. If your treehouse is more than a few feet off the ground, it could trigger a premium hike or policy review. When in doubt, disclose it and ask about safety requirements.

The Risk Isn't Just Physical

Backyard projects are more than aesthetic upgrades. They're insurance events waiting to happen. Insurers are using satellite imagery, AI, and property data to reassess risk at the ZIP code and parcel level. That means even if you don't report a new feature, your insurer might still find out and adjust your premiums accordingly. The safest move? Always disclose new structures, follow local codes, and ask your agent how each project affects your policy. A quick call today could save you thousands tomorrow.

Have you added a backyard feature that raised your insurance premium or caused a claim denial? Share your experience in the comments to help others.