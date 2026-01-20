Processing Strawberry Market To Reach $167.24 Billion By 2030, Report By The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The processing strawberry market has been experiencing rapid expansion, driven by increasing demand for convenient and versatile strawberry-based products. As consumer preferences evolve and food processing technologies advance, this market is set to achieve significant growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and the factors shaping the future of the processing strawberry industry.

Processing Strawberry Market Size and Growth Outlook

The processing strawberry market growth has seen substantial growth recently and is projected to continue this trend. From a market valuation of $105.52 billion in 2025, it is expected to rise to $117.12 billion in 2026, reflecting a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This earlier growth has been driven by increased commercial strawberry cultivation, a rising preference for canned and frozen strawberries, greater use of manual sorting and grading techniques, advancements in thermal processing, and expanded bakery and confectionery applications.

Download a free sample of the processing strawberry market report:



Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $167.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. Factors supporting this future expansion include advancements in freeze-drying and dehydration technologies, heightened demand for clean-label strawberry products, wider adoption of automated food processing machinery, growth in online retail for fruit-based ingredients, and an increasing market for ready-to-eat and convenience foods. Important trends during this forecast period involve more automated sorting and grading systems, innovative freezing and preservation methods, higher demand for premium processed strawberry products, and the development of value-added strawberry innovations that emphasize consistency and shelf stability.

Understanding the Processing of Strawberries

Processing strawberries involves a series of methods to convert fresh strawberries into products that last longer and can be used in various applications. This includes receiving fresh fruit, grading and sorting for quality, slicing, applying heat treatments or freezing, and sometimes reprocessing frozen strawberries into retail-ready frozen products. These steps ensure strawberries are preserved effectively while maintaining quality and usability for consumers and manufacturers alike.

View the full processing strawberry market report:



Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Processing Strawberry Market

One major factor propelling the processing strawberry market is the rising demand for processed foods. Processed food items undergo transformations such as cooking, freezing, canning, or packaging, catering to consumer needs for convenience and adaptability in modern lifestyles. Increasing urbanization and busy routines are encouraging consumers to choose processed food options, which often feature strawberry ingredients for flavor and nutrition.

The role of processed strawberries is crucial in meeting this demand, as they contribute to a variety of convenient, flavorful, and versatile food products. Additionally, processing supports the sustainability and economic viability of the strawberry industry by reducing waste and expanding market reach. For example, in October 2025, the United States Department of Agriculture reported that China was the world's second-largest food importer in 2024, with imports totaling $197 billion, much of which fueled the food processing sector. The overall food processing industry in China grew by 2.2% in 2024, reaching a market value of $1.26 trillion. These trends further highlight how the growing consumer appetite for processed foods is stimulating demand within the processing strawberry market.

Regional Dynamics in the Processing Strawberry Market

In terms of regional performance, North America led the processing strawberry market in 2025, holding the largest share due to well-established infrastructure and strong consumer demand. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market developments and regional growth opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Processing Strawberry Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Fruit Pulp Market Report 2026

report/fruit-pulp-global-market-report

Fruit And Vegetable Processing Market Report 2026

report/fruit-and-vegetable-processing-global-market-report

Strawberries Market Report 2026

report/strawberries-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: