Syria Declares Four-Day Ceasefire To Support Talks With SDF

MENAFN - IANS) Damascus, Jan 21 (IANS) Syria's defence authority announced a four-day ceasefire across all operational sectors of the Syrian army as part of efforts to support recently reached understandings with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The ceasefire was declared on Tuesday, effective from 8:00 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), in commitment to the agreements reached with the SDF and in pursuit of national efforts aimed at preserving security and stability, said a statement carried by state media.

Syrian officials have described the pause in military operations as a confidence-building measure intended to facilitate dialogue and allow space for the implementation of agreed mechanisms, while preventing further escalation on the ground.

Earlier in the day, Syria's interim authority announced an understanding with the SDF on integrating Hasakah province following days of instability and security breakdowns in northern Syria.

According to a statement carried by state news agency SANA, the two sides agreed to grant the SDF a four-day period to conduct internal consultations and present a detailed plan for the practical implementation of integration mechanisms. If an agreement is finalised, Syrian forces will not enter the centers of the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli, instead remaining positioned on their outskirts while discussions continue on a phased and peaceful integration timetable for the province, including Qamishli.

According to the statement, Syrian military forces will not deploy inside Kurdish villages, and no armed presence will be allowed there except for locally recruited security units drawn from residents of the area, in line with the understanding reached.

Meanwhile, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi will nominate a candidate for the deputy chief of defence authority, as well as propose a candidate for Hasakah governor, representatives for the national parliament, and a list of individuals to be employed within state institutions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement said both sides agreed to integrate all SDF military and security personnel into the defence and interior authorities, while discussions continue on the detailed modalities of the process. Civilian institutions currently administered by the SDF will also be merged into the interim authority, it added.

The interim authority noted that it recognises Kurdish linguistic and cultural rights and addresses citizenship-related issues.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in northern and northeastern Syria, where recent clashes, prison security incidents involving Islamic State detainees, and population displacement have underscored the fragility of a broader Damascus-SDF deal aimed at restoring state authority and stabilising the region.

Following the announcement, Abdi said the SDF had redeployed its forces to areas with a Kurdish majority, stressing that protecting those areas was a 'red line' and vowing to defend them if necessary.