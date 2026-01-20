Hilary Duff Talks About Emotional Return To The Stage After 18 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress and singer Hilary Duff has shared an emotional note reflecting on her return to the stage after nearly two decades, describing the experience as overwhelming, grounding, and deeply affirming.

Duff, known for her work in Lizzie McGuire, A Cinderella Story, Cheaper by the Dozen, and According to Greta, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her performance.

Eighteen years after she last performed live, Duf,f in a heartfelt message, spoke about the unexpected depth of emotions she felt while reconnecting with her audience after so many years.

“18 years later, and I still can't quite make sense of it all. I've imagined what it might feel like to return to the stage, but last night was something else entirely,” she wrote in the caption.

Duff shared that she had often imagined what a return might feel like, but the reality surpassed anything she had anticipated.

“The love, the community, the energy...it met me in a way I wasn't prepared for.”

Thanking fans who have stood by her through the years, the actress-singer acknowledged their role in her journey. She expressed appreciation for those who celebrated her earlier work while also embracing the person she continues to become.

She concluded:“Thank you for walking with me all these years, for celebrating what was while embracing what's becoming. I don't know how I ended up here, but I know I'm exactly where I'm meant to be. Truly what dreams are made of - but real.”

It was in 2002, when Duff stepped into the music industry, and her debut studio album, the Christmas-themed Santa Claus Lane, was released that year.

She later found greater success with her second album, Metamorphosis, which topped the Billboard 200 chart and earned a 4× Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

She also enjoyed significant commercial success with her subsequent albums, Hilary Duff and Dignity, as well as the 2005 compilation Most Wanted which all went to be certified platinum or gold.

Her fifth album was Breathe In. Breathe Out and her sixth album was titled Luck... or Something. She has been hailed as an inspiration by subsequent teen Disney Channel stars such as Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, and has sold an estimated 15 million records worldwide.