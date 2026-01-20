Bulgaria's Third Region Declares Flu Epidemic

MENAFN - IANS) Sofia, Jan 21 (IANS) Bulgaria's Health Ministry announced that the coastal Burgas District has become the third region this year to declare a flu epidemic.

From January 22 to 30, temporary anti-epidemic measures will be enforced in Burgas. These include the suspension of in-person classes, extracurricular activities, and hospital visits.

Similar measures are already in place in two other districts. Varna's restrictions, initially set for January 14-20, have been extended to January 26 due to high case numbers. In Dobrich, measures will remain until the end of this week.

National data for the week of January 12-18 show 121,254 people were examined for influenza and acute respiratory diseases (ARD), with 4,194 hospitalised, Xinhua news agency reported.

Children aged 5-14 were the most affected group, with 7,670 cases per 100,000 population. They were followed by children aged 0-4, with 6,108 cases per 100,000.

Seasonal influenza (the flu) is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. It is common in all parts of the world. Most people recover without treatment.

The flu spreads easily between people when they cough or sneeze. Vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease.

Symptoms of flu include acute onset of fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue.

Treatment should aim to relieve symptoms. People with the flu should rest and drink plenty of liquids. Most people will recover on their own within a week. Medical care may be needed in severe cases and for people with risk factors.

There are 4 types of influenza viruses, types A, B, C and D. Influenza A and B viruses circulate and cause seasonal epidemics of disease.

Flu can worsen symptoms of other chronic diseases. In severe cases influenza can lead to pneumonia and sepsis. People with other medical issues or who have severe symptoms should seek medical care.